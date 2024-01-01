Sophie Turner opens up about leaving the US: 'My life was on pause'

Sophie Turner has opened up about moving back to the UK amid her divorce with Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones star has told how she was desperate to return to her home country after splitting with husband Joe Jonas.

The 28-year-old felt constantly homesick while in the US, telling Harper's Bazaar, "Every city we ended up in, the first thing I'd do was find a British shop and stock up on a month's worth of chocolate."

She added, "The gun violence, Roe v Wade being overturned. Everything just kind of piled on."

She continued, "I'm so happy to be back. It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England. I just never really feel like myself when I'm not in London, with my friends and family. I was away for so long - six years - and it was when my friends were getting engaged, and when I got pregnant. I went for dinner with someone the other day, and she said, 'I never got to touch your belly.' We didn't have those key experiences with each other."

Sophie shares two daughters, Willa, four, and Delphine, two, with her ex-husband. Joe, 35, filed for divorce in September 2023 after four years of marriage. Sophie then sued Joe for allegedly unlawfully keeping their daughters in the US, requesting he return them to the UK where she was living. They finally settled their divorce in September this year, although the settlement terms and custody arrangements have been kept confidential.

Sophie is now dating British aristocrat, Peregrine Pearson.