Lucas Bravo admits filming Emily in Paris 'isn't fun anymore'

Lucas Bravo may not return for season five of Emily in Paris because he doesn't enjoy playing his character anymore.

The French actor, who plays the title character's on-off love interest Gabriel in the Netflix series, told IndieWire that he has grown further and further apart from the chef to the point where he's "never felt so far away from him".

After playing Gabriel for his contracted four seasons, Lucas is unsure if he wants to keep on playing a character he doesn't recognise anymore.

"It makes me question if I want to be part of Season 5," he shared. "I really want to see if Gabriel gets back to his fun, cheeky, playful, alive self. Because three seasons playing melancholic, sad, depressed, and lost is not fun anymore. It's a comedy, everybody is having fun around me, everybody is jumping around, and I'm just slowly sinking into god knows what."

He added, "It kind of became not fun for me to shoot or to see a character I love so much and brought me so much, being slowly turned into guacamole."

The Ticket to Paradise star insisted that he has tried to voice his concerns about the direction of Gabriel's storyline but "there is only so much I can do in the limits of a script".

He continued, "I tried for seasons to bring nuances but we don't have much liberty on set. We cannot change a word or an emotion. They know what they want and we just have to comply."

The 36-year-old insisted that he "love(d) the show" and his co-stars, which include Lily Collins and Ashley Park, but wanted more for Gabriel.

"I feel like I am not being nice or grateful, but when you love something you want it to be...you want the best version of it," he explained. "I'm not going to lie, I've been frustrated with the direction my character is taking. But we'll see where it goes. The show is not over."

Emily in Paris was renewed for a fifth season days after the fourth series aired in September.