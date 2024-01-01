Saoirse Ronan didn't set out to 'make a splash' with viral comment

Saoirse Ronan didn't set out to "make a splash" with her recent viral moment.

The Irish actress has addressed a comment she made on The Graham Norton Show on Friday alongside Paul Mescal, Eddie Redmayne and Denzel Washington.

The viral moment came when Eddie explained that he was told to use his phone as a weapon during self-defence training for his role in The Day of the Jackal, to which Paul commented, "Who is actually going to think about that? If someone actually attacked me, I'm not going to go 'phone!'"

The male guests continued to joke before the Little Women star shocked them into silence when she said, "That's what girls have to think about all the time."

Speaking to Virgin Radio UK on Wednesday, the Oscar-nominated actress responded to the huge response her comment has received over the past few days.

"The reaction has been wild," the 30-year-old shared. "It's definitely not something that I had expected, and I didn't necessarily set out to sort of make a splash."

Saoirse continued, "But I do think there's something really telling about the society that we're in right now and about how open women want to be with the men in their lives. So many men and women that I know from all over the world have gotten in touch with me about this one comment."

The Lady Bird star then came to the defence of Eddie and her "very dear friend" Paul, insisting they "weren't sort of like debunking" her comment.

"I've had conversations like that with him before and he completely gets that and completely understands that," she said of her fellow Irish star Paul, adding that it was "amazing" her comment has "really gained traction".

The pair previously worked together on the 2023 film Foe.