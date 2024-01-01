Keke Palmer reveals 'biggest stressor' in relationship with Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer has revealed the "biggest stressor" in her past relationship with Darius Jackson.

The actress and singer has opened up about her "unhealthy" relationship with Darius, with whom she shares 20-month-old son Leodis.

In a new interview with People, Keke explained that there were two main factors that contributed to the breakdown of her relationship with the internet personality.

"Having a baby was a big stressor," the 31-year-old told the outlet, adding that her fame also had a negative impact on their relationship.

"Not just with my romantic relationships, but with family and friends, it's always become a burden," she continued of living in the spotlight. "Too many voices get in. It can make everybody else not trust you. It's hard to explain."

The pair began dating in June 2021, but their relationship began to fall apart in July 2023 when Darius publicly lashed out at the former Nickelodeon star for wearing a sheer dress to an Usher concert.

Keke later filed for a temporary restraining order against her now-ex in November 2023. The pair also accused each other of domestic violence.

"It got so out of control," the actress continued of the relationship. "The only way I knew how to bring order was through the court."

After a long custody battle and court-ordered mediation, Keke and Darius agreed to share custody of their son.

The Nope star has opened up about the tumultuous relationship in her new book, Mater of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative, which is out on 19 November.