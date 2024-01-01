Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are engaged

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are set to get married after he popped the question.

The 35-year-old Canadian actress and the 38-year-old professional snowboarder and skateboarder have been an item since 2019.

And now they are going to commit themselves until death do them part as Dobrev said 'Yes' when asked for her hand in marriage.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Vampire Diaries star shared a photograph of herself jumping into her fiancé's arms with a huge floral display positioned behind them.

She shared a punchy caption for the snap, writing, "RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé" and adding an engagement ring and infinity symbol emojis.

A second image shared by the star showed her beaming with happiness while she placed a loving hand on White's face - with her dazzling engagement ring on display.

And another snap showed her covering her mouth in surprise while her now husband-to-be stood close to her.

Olympic gold medalist White shared a trio of images on his own Instagram page, capturing the moment he got down on one knee and with Dobrev looking stunned by his gesture.

He went on to share an image of him lifting up his future wife, and another snap showed them laughing together while enjoying some wine.

He uploaded the collection of images alongside a delighted message, writing, "She said YES" along with the engagement ring and infinity symbol emojis.