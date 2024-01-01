Anna Kendrick donates proceeds from directorial debut to charity

Anna Kendrick has given away the proceeds of her directorial debut to those in need.

The 39-year-old actress directed crime thriller Woman of the Hour - based on the true story of serial killer Rodney Alcala who appeared on The Dating Game in 1978.

While appearing on the Crime Junkie AF podcast to promote the project, Kendrick revealed she felt uncomfortable profiting from the film - which was sold to Netflix for a reported $11m (£8.5m) at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) earlier this year.

She told the podcast, "It wasn't until the week before TIFF that I thought 'Oh, the movie is going to make money'

"I went from being like, 'Let me know when the movie happens,' to being like, 'Oh god I am responsible for this,' and then it was making the movie, we just barely made the deadline to get into TIFF, and then it was like, 'Oh, there's money gonna be exchanging hands,' and I sort of asked myself the question, 'Do you feel gross about this?' And I did."

Revealing she gifted funds to charities, she said, "I'm not making money off the movie.

"The money is going to or has gone to RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) and the National Center for Victims of Violent Crime. It's still a complicated area but that felt like the least that I should do."

Woman of the Hour is available to stream via Netflix now.