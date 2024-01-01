Armie Hammer returns to acting after being 'cancelled'

Armie Hammer has revealed he is back at work making movies three years after being "cancelled".

The 38-year-old Social Network star saw his life get upended in January 2021 when accusations were made that he sent abusive messages to a woman - claiming he wanted to fulfil cannibalism fantasies with her body.

Earlier this week, it was announced he had reinvented himself as a podcast host with the launch of the Armie Hammertime Podcast - but now he has revealed he is back making films.

The star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a snap of himself sitting with a script on his lap while wearing a cowboy hat and staring into the distance.

He added as a caption, "Back in the saddle," while a second image showed him standing on rocks with the sun setting behind him.

His new project is titled Frontier Crucible and is being made by Bone Tomahawk producer Dallas Sonnier and is being directed by The Pendragon Cycle's Travis Mills.

Sonnier said in a statement to Variety, "I've made a career out of smashing taboos, while always striving for great cinema. This moment is the perfect mix of my two dedications."

He added, "I cannot wait to work with Armie Hammer on this incredible western, a genre I adore."

Boogie Nights star Thomas Jane, Riverdale actor Zane Holtz and Gossip Girl reboot star Eli Brown are also in the cast.