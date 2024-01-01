Hugh Grant reveals his kids' names

Hugh Grant has finally revealed the names of his two youngest children.

The actor is dad to five children; three with his wife Anna Eberstein, and two with former partner Tinglan Hong.

His children with Tinglan are named Tabitha, who is 13, and Felix, who is 11.

Hugh also shares John, 11, with Anna, after she and Tinglan became pregnant just a few months apart.

The Wonka star had never publicly announced the names of his younger children, until now.

In a new interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the 64-year-old finally revealed the monikers of his two youngest daughters, who are eight and six.

"I was in a bit of a panic with my wife on the day we named (our first daughter)," he said. "We thought it might be nice for her when she was older if she could say in bars that her middle name is Danger. So, her name is Lulu Danger Grant. Austin Powers, you know."

When it came to naming their youngest child, they looked to their son John for advice.

"We asked her elder brother when she was on the way. 'There's a new baby coming along, what shall we call her?' And he said 'Kevin' because that was his favourite Minion. And we did think about calling her Kevin, but then we said, 'You'd better think of something else', and he said 'Blue', because that was his favourite colour."

Hugh and Anna, 41, have been married since 2018.