Historian claims Prince William's home is 'haunted'

A historian has claimed Prince William's home is "haunted".

A new documentary, The King of UFOs, has detailed some of the spirits that royal members have allegedly witnessed at their residences.

The programme featured "paranormal historian" Richard Felix, who claimed all the royal homes are "haunted" and King Charles III and his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, directly experienced ghostly encounters.

"All of their properties have ghosts in them and they know it and have witnessed it," Richard declared in the documentary.

"The late Queen saw her namesake Queen Elizabeth in the library at Windsor Castle. The King has seen the same ghost and his grandfather George VI saw Queen Elizabeth eight times in the library before the start of the Second World War."

Felix also told A Right Royal Podcast that Anmer Hall, the home Prince William shares with his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales and their three children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, is believed to be inhabited by spooky residents.

"When the Prince and Princess of Wales moved into Anmer Hall - it's more or less on the Sandringham Estate - there was a ghost there of a Catholic priest that lived there and was hanged, drawn and quartered for high treason," he said.

He added the couple was forewarned about the spectre ahead of their move-in date, however they were unfazed.

"Before the Waleses moved in, they were warned about the ghost, and the comment was - I presume it was from Prince William - he said, 'No old hall would be complete without a ghost, would it?'" Felix told the podcast.