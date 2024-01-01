Steve Kazee denies shading Jenna Dewan's ex-husband Channing Tatum

Steve Kazee has insisted he wasn't shading fiancée Jenna Dewan's ex-husband Channing Tatum with a now-viral post.

On Wednesday, the theatre star took to his Instagram Stories to write "HAHA" dozens of times without offering any context for the message.

Accordingly, many followers assumed the post to be a response to reports that emerged earlier in the day claiming Jenna's ex-husband Channing and his fiancée Zoe Kravitz had recently broken up.

But after sparking controversy online, Steve returned to the platform to maintain he was simply reacting to a meme about forgetting to water houseplants.

Alongside a photo of a dead plant, the humorous post stated, "The houseplant in my kitchen watching me put water in the coffee maker..."

To emphasise the point, Steve uploaded several snaps of his own dehydrated houseplants and added, "A guy can't laugh about a houseplant TikTok in today's world I see... See? It's funny because it's relatable. Get a life."

Jenna and Steve, 49, announced their engagement in February 2020 and are parents to four-year-old son Callum and baby daughter Rhiannon.

Following a lengthy court battle, Jenna, 43, finalised her divorce from Step Up co-star Channing last month.

The pair, who share 11-year-old daughter Everly, split up in April 2018 after nearly a decade of marriage.

Meanwhile, Magic Mike actor Channing started dating Zoe in 2021, with the couple getting engaged last year. Representatives for the stars have not yet responded to the breakup reports.