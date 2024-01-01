Martha Stewart criticises filmmaker for 'lazy' ending to documentary

Martha Stewart has panned some elements of a new Netflix documentary about her life.

Directed by R.J. Cutler and simply titled Martha, the project chronicles the TV personality's childhood, rise to international fame as a lifestyle guru, and subsequent legal battles.

During an interview for The New York Times published on Wednesday, Stewart gave the film a scathing critique, claiming the second half is a "bit lazy".

"Those last scenes with me looking like a lonely old lady walking hunched over in the garden? Boy, I told (Cutler) to get rid of those. And he refused. I hate those last scenes. Hate them," she told the outlet. "I had ruptured my Achilles' tendon. I had to have this hideous operation. And so, I was limping a little. But again, he doesn't even mention why - that I can live through that and still work seven days a week."

Stewart went on to claim Cutler chose to use unflattering camera angles on her, neglected to mention any of her "utterly fantastic" grandchildren, and didn't use enough archive footage.

"R.J. had total access, and he really used very little. It was just shocking," the 83-year-old fired, going on to argue the filmmaker didn't capture the essence of her Martha Stewart Living magazine photoshoots. "We had avant-garde photography. Nobody ever showed puff pastry the way I showed it. Or the glossaries of the apples and the chrysanthemums. And we prided ourselves so much on all of that modernism. And he didn't get any of that."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Stewart described Cutler's soundtrack choices as "lousy" considering she has connections with rappers like Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. She also asserted the film spends "too much time" on her 2004 trial over fraud charges and five-month prison sentence.

"It was not that important. The trial and the actual incarceration was less than two years out of an 83-year life. I considered it a vacation, to tell you the truth," she declared.

However, Stewart did concede that she liked the start of the film and hopes the stories about her early life inspire young women.

In response to her comments, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Cutler noted that he remains "really proud" of the project.

"I'm not surprised that it's hard for her to see aspects of it," he stated. "It's a movie, not a Wikipedia page."

Martha is now available to stream on Netflix.