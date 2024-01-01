Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson expecting first child together

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson are expecting their first child together.

The British actor, best known for playing Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl, and his actress and model wife have revealed that they are preparing to welcome their first child together.

The couple announced the news in a joint Instagram post, which featured a series of glamorous photos of the expectant parents.

One of the snaps showed Ed, 37, kissing Amy, 32, on the cheek and placing his hand on her baby bump, while another showed them smiling and looking at each other adoringly.

Several stars took to the comments section to congratulate the couple on the happy news.

Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson wrote, "Congratulations you two! The best news xxx," while Ed's Gossip Girl co-star Kelly Rutherford left two heart emojis.

The announcement comes just two months after the actor and model tied the knot in an Italian ceremony on the Amalfi Coast in August. Ed popped the question to Amy during a skiing holiday in Switzerland in January.

The arrival will be his first child and Amy's second. She shares a five-year-old son named Andreas with her former fiancé, hotelier George Panayiotou.

The Chalet Girl actor previously revealed he met his now-wife at the Silverstone racetrack in England in 2021.

"I saw her and thought, 'I'm going to make my move!' We chatted for a bit, and I asked her if she wanted to meet me for a coffee," he told Hello! magazine.