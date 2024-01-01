Keke Palmer was 'speechless' when Darius Jackson criticised her outfit

Keke Palmer was "speechless" when Darius Jackson criticised an outfit she wore to a concert last year.

The actress/singer has opened up about her now ex-boyfriend's public slamming of the outfit she wore to an Usher concert in July 2023.

In response to a video posted on X of Keke wearing a sheer dress and dancing with Usher at the show, Darius commented, "It's the outfit tho...you a mom."

The internet personality's comment came months after he and Keke welcomed their son Leodis into the world in January that year.

In a new interview with People, the Nope actress, 31, responded to the social media uproar caused by the clip and Darius' comment.

"I was speechless," she said of seeing the reaction from social media users.

"I was at a photo shoot and everybody was looking all weird. I was like, 'Are y'all good?' And then I randomly was on my phone and I saw," she continued. "It was so crazy. I didn't want to engage with something that wasn't reality and fan the fire."

The former Nickelodeon star also addressed rumours that she and Usher were romantically involved at the time.

"I was just at a concert, doing what I do as an entertainer, creating a fun moment. How it became a storyline that me and Usher are in love, I don't know," she told the publication.

Keke and Darius began dating in June 2021, but their relationship began to fall apart publicly in July 2023 and they officially split in October that year.

The Scream Queens actress later filed for a restraining order against her now-ex in November 2023. They also accused each other of domestic violence.