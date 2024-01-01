Lily Collins teases Emily in London spin-off

Lily Collins has teased Emily in Paris could relocate to London for future episodes.

The 35-year-old has played Emily Cooper in Netflix's hit show since 2020 - with the series following her professional and personal life in the French capital.

The recent fourth season turned the show upside down as Emily fell for an Italian man and was promoted to run an office in Rome.

While the series could potentially be rebranded as Emily in Rome, Collins has teased she would love to see her character move to England.

She told the BBC, "She would definitely go to Portobello Road and buy some antiques, obviously visit Big Ben and toy shop Hamleys.

"She would also definitely try and get into Buckingham Palace... (She would) try and get the guards to smile but I'm not sure she'd be able to do that".

The star herself is currently in London starring in the West End show Barcelona - and has been living in the city like a local.

The British-American actress told the BBC, "I love the Tube but most of all I love sitting on the front of a double-decker bus and looking out of the window. I don't even have a plan on where I want to go, I just sit there and see all the sights and people."