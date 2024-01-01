Alexandra Daddario welcomes first child

Alexandra Daddario is a new mum.

In July, The White Lotus actress announced she was expecting her first child with her film producer husband Andrew Form.

On Thursday, Alexandra took to Instagram to share a photo of a newborn swaddled in a blanket and lying in a crib with small candy bars placed on top.

"I thought this was a weird bowl of candy," she wrote, with the caption making a nod to Halloween.

Alexandra didn't share any further details, such as the baby's sex or name.

But her celebrity friends were quick to post congratulatory messages in the comments section.

"Best candy to nibble on!!" wrote Michelle Monaghan, while Lily Collins gushed, "Omg congrats!!!!!!!!!"

And Rachel Zegler commented, "CONGRATS GIRLYYYYY."

In a previous interview with Vogue, Alexandra recalled how she battled morning sickness in the early stages of her pregnancy and was forced to tell her Mayfair Witches co-stars the news.

"I was like, 'If I tell my job that I'm pregnant, I'm going to get a lot of time off to go throw up in peace,'" the 38-year-old recounted. "I have wonderful co-stars who have kids, and everyone was very understanding about making out with a nauseous, vomiting girl."

Alexandra and Andrew married in June 2022. He is also father to two sons from his marriage to ex-wife Jordana Brewster.