Travis Kelce offers sex advice in surprising fan Q&A

Travis Kelce has lifted back the covers on his sex life while fielding questions from fans.

The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs star - who has been dating pop superstar Taylor Swift, 34, for over a year - co-hosts a podcast titled New Heights with his brother Jason, 36.

In the latest episode, a fan in his 50s called in to request advice - sharing that he and his wife had not been having sex and he wanted to reignite their spark.

Before offering his own tips, Kelce remarked, "I will personally mention that I have no idea what that's (like)."

Going off to recommend setting a mood for his wife, he told the caller, "Maybe just try to get some candles, get some rose petals, try and be a little romantic. Maybe you just gotta rekindle that flame or something, get that thing going. Take her to a nice restaurant."

He added, "These are all things that I would try and do just based off what I heard. That's tough, man."

Kelce and his Style singer girlfriend have sparked intensive fan attention since they began their romance in September this year.

While a wild rumour spread that the couple had a "contract" for their romance to last for one year, the pair are still going strong - with rumours marriage could be on the cards.

The NFL star's mother Donna teased that an engagement could be imminent, telling Page Six this week, "We will see what happens. You never know."