Hugh Bonneville reveals third Downton Abbey film will be last

Hugh Bonneville has revealed the third Downton Abbey film will likely be the last.

During a recent appearance on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show, the English actor noted shooting had been completed on the new movie, which is set for release in September 2025.

"We finished a third - and I think probably final - Downton Abbey film this summer, which will come out next September," he said. "And that is a wonderful sort of closing off of all the stories, so it's a proper film for the fans."

Hugh added the movie will tie up several storylines and offer a farewell to the characters audiences have got to know since the franchise launched as a TV series in 2010.

"It's very much set in the house and saying goodbye to all these characters," the 60-year-old continued.

The Paddington star also explained that the film will serve as a "wonderful sort of tribute" to his late co-star, Dame Maggie Smith, who passed away in September at the age of 89.

"We obviously say goodbye to Dame Maggie, which was very poignant on screen and now in real life," he shared. "She'll be sorely missed. But the final film will obviously be a great lasting tribute to her."