Emily Mortimer worried she'd 'feel like an imposter' replacing Sally Hawkins in Paddington

Emily Mortimer was worried about "feeling like an imposter" after replacing Sally Hawkins as Mrs. Brown in the Paddington franchise.

After playing Mary Brown in Paddington and Paddington 2, Hawkins decided not to return for the third film, Paddington in Peru, and the role was recast, with Mortimer taking on the role of the iconic bear's surrogate mother.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, Mortimer admitted she was nervous about replacing Hawkins and joining established cast members such as Hugh Bonneville and Julie Walters.

"It was really nice being married to Hugh, so it was easy in that respect but nerve-wracking stepping into this incredible thing," she shared. "I was worried about feeling like an imposter as I couldn't hope to emulate the most amazing performance that Sally gave, so all I could do was bring my own version and hope it was halfway as good."

But the Mary Poppins Returns star didn't need to worry because her co-stars welcomed her with open arms.

"I know people always say this, but it really is the sweetest, kindest, loveliest set with the most thoughtful and caring vibe," she gushed. "It sounds soppy to say it, but I think there is something about the spirit of Paddington that makes everything okay."

When the replacement casting was announced last year, Hawkins issued a statement to explain her exit.

"For me it has felt the right time to hand the reins over to another, and one can't get much better than the truly wonderful Emily Mortimer, she is extraordinarily special," she said. "She will embody the essence of Mary Brown and yet make it utterly her own."

The Shape of Water star added that she will "forever" hold the first two films "so very close to my heart".

Paddington in Peru, directed by Dougal Wilson instead of original filmmaker Paul King, will once again feature the voice of Ben Whishaw as the titular bear. Franchise newcomers also include Olivia Colman and Antonio Banderas.

The film will be released in U.K. cinemas on 8 November.