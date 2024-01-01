Hugh Jackman to headline 2025 BST Hyde Park

Hugh Jackman has been unveiled as the next headliner of the 2025 BST Hyde Park outdoor concert series.

The Deadpool & Wolverine actor will bring his live show, From London With Love, to London's famed park for one night only on Sunday 6 July.

Returning to the U.K. stage for the first time in five years, Jackman will be accompanied by a live orchestra as he performs songs from his stage and screen musicals The Boy From Oz, The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables, and The Music Man, as well as "some surprises for his fans".

Jackman's special guests and full supporting line-up will be announced nearer the time.

The 56-year-old previously performed in the U.K. in 2019 as part of his The Man. The Music. The Show. tour.

In early October, the Tony Award-winning actor announced eight weekends of performances at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Titled From New York With Live, the Australian star will present three shows on sporadic weekends between January and October next year.

Jackman is the third headliner to be announced for next year's BST Hyde Park. He joins Jeff Lynne's ELO, who will perform their last-ever concert, and country star Zach Bryan, who is headlining two nights instead of one due to high demand.

Tickets for From London With Love will go on general sale from Wednesday 6 November.