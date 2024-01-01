Jimmy Fallon reveals biggest fear when it comes to his career

Jimmy Fallon has revealed his biggest fear when it comes to his career.

Despite being known as a successful late-night talk show host, Fallon has revealed that he still has fears when it comes to his job.

During an appearance on YouTube's Hot Ones with Sean Evans, the talk show host and comedian revealed what scares him the most.

"As a comedian, silence," Fallon confessed. "The deafening silence is my biggest fear, crying on camera which is happening now, my biggest fear."

The 50-year-old added, "Probably my biggest fear is giving up in front of the American public and I'm not doing that."

Fallen got his big break when he was cast on NBC's Saturday Night Live in 1998. In 2014, he took over one of the most coveted chairs in U.S. late-night television when he became the host of The Tonight Show.

Elsewhere in the interview, Fallon reflected on working with his good friend Justin Timberlake on their recurring SNL sketch The Barry Gibb Talk Show, which they debuted in 2003 and reprised in January this year.

"He's one of the most talented human beings on earth, he's a perfectionist," the comedian said of the NSYNC star.

Fallon went on to explain that while doing the sketch last year, Timberlake told him, "'Hey Jimmy remember, hit that harmony,' and I go, 'Yeah, I will,' and he squeezed my hand and goes, 'I'm serious dude, remember to hit that harmony.' And I'm like calm down dude, we're dressed like the Bee Gees, for that second I felt what it was like to be (Justin's NSYNC bandmate) Lance Bass."