Heidi Klum boasts about 'sporty' sex life with younger husband

Heidi Klum has boasted about the athletic sex that she has with her younger husband.

The 51-year-old model has been married to 35-year-old guitarist Kaulitz - who is a member of German rock band Tokio Hotel - since 2019.

In an interview with The Times, America's Got Talent star Klum gushed about her sex life with her younger husband, saying, "Sport en chambre is my favorite exercise - it sounds better in French."

Revealing she has an active life in general, she added, "I have a younger husband. I also run around a lot, having four kids. I don't have an assistant, so I don't have people pack for me or carry my things, I do everything myself."

Sharing her best advice for keeping in shape, she said, "I eat right, I never exercise too much or do heavy weights. People can push themselves too hard. I listen to my body. I have no back or knee pain and I have my husband."

She added, "(Our sex life is) very good... My husband is my match."

Klum - who was previously married to British singer Seal and hair stylist Ric Pipino - previously gushed about her marriage to Kaulitz, telling People magazine in 2020, "I'm just a much happier person.

"For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life. I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner."