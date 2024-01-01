Tom Hanks recalls the worst part of ageing

Tom Hanks may be over retirement age but he says being younger was the most difficult point of his life.

The 68-year-old Hollywood star has enjoyed a glittering career that stretches back to 1980 and is now starring in the film Here which has a plot that spans dozens of years.

Discussing the role with Entertainment Tonight, the two-time Oscar-winning star looked back at his own lifetime and revealed he is happier now than he was in his younger days.

He explained, "No. Look, I'm 68 years old, the hardest for us was when we were playing 35. That time where your metabolism stops, gravity starts tearing you down, your bones start wearing off, you stand differently. I think I'm in better shape now."

Asked how he is in such great shape in his late 60s, he commented, "You know why? Because my kids are grown up, I'm getting decent exercise, and I can eat right. You can't do that when you're 35. Life is such a burden!"

The Cast Away star added, "Dude, I'm just doing what my 68-year-old, type 2 diabetes, just maintaining the temple baby. That's all I'm trying to do."

Hanks has been married to actress Rita Wilson since 1988 and they share two children together - while his older two children are from his first marriage to late actress Samantha Lewes which lasted from 1978 until 1987.