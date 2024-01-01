Mandy Moore shares loss of 'extraordinary' dog

Mandy Moore has shared the sad news that her beloved pooch Jackson has died at age 14.

The actor mourned the passing of her fur baby in an emotional post, illustrated by a carousel of photos spotlighting the life of the rescue pooch.

"My beautiful boy. Thank you for an extraordinary 14+ years," the This Is Us star shared about the German shepherd mix.

"You were an excellent protector (even if we told you it wasn't necessary), you weren't big on other animals or the kids but you loved in your own way and knew how loved you were by all of us."

The When Will My Life Begin? singer continued, "You had a big bark that seemed to scare some folks but you were actually the most gentle guy who was secretly scared of his own shadow. My Jackie D. My sweet old man. I hope you find Joni (Moore's dog who died in 2020) and have a giant pool to chase tennis balls and swim until your heart's content. We love you forever. Thanks for choosing us."

Jackson has been by Moore's side throughout many important life events, such as when she married her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, in 2018.

The couple welcomed sons August in 2021 and Oscar in 2022.

The family welcomed daughter Louise in September.