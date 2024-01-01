Lana Condor marries Anthony De La Torre

Lana Condor has married partner Anthony De La Torre in a Malibu ceremony.

The To All the Boys star officially tied the knot with an intimate celebration last week.

"Being up there in front of friends and family, making the ultimate life vow, is a moment we will cherish forever," Condor told Vogue magazine.

"It was such an emotional and joyous occasion."

Among the couple's guests were Condor's To All the Boys co-stars Sarayu Blue, Janel Parrish and Madeleine Arthur, who served as one of her bridesmaids.

Condor also talked about the notable absence of her mother, Mary, who died earlier this year. The couple's decision to hold their wedding at Malibu's Serra Retreat came about as it was a place that Condor and her mum visited when she was in high school.

"She would not have wanted us to not celebrate our love," she shared. "We really wanted to get married at the Serra Retreat because being there was such a core memory that I had with my mom, and I felt like we would be able to feel her presence."

Condor and Lords of Chaos actor De La Torre first met at an Emmys Party in 2015 when the two locked eyes on the red carpet. He introduced himself saying he'd like to make a friend.