Jessica Simpson celebrates seven years sober

Jessica Simpson has marked seven years of being alcohol-free, as divorce rumours gain momentum.

The Dukes Of Hazzard star took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of herself travelling on an aeroplane - admiring the view from her window seat.

Alongside the moody photo, she wrote, "7yrs ago today I walked myself into the light of being alcohol free."

Her announcement comes shortly after rumours emerged that her marriage to husband Eric Johnson is on the rocks after 10 years.

She and the former football player tied the knot in 2014. They share three children - daughters Max, 12, and Birdie, five; and son Ace, 11.

Recently, the Blonde Ambition actor has been spotted without her wedding ring on a number of occasions.

She has not shared any photos with her husband in more than a year, and skipped the usual gushing birthday tribute for him in September, which had been her tradition for years.

According to reports, the rifts in her marriage to Johnson started more than a year ago. The pair were last seen together in public in June, when they attended Birdie's kindergarten graduation together.

Simpson was formerly married to Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2006, and the two starred in the reality show Newlyweds.