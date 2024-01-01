Sarah Paulson reveals neighbours once called child services over 'dramatic' outburst

Sarah Paulson has revealed that her neighbours once called child services to her home after she had a "dramatic" outburst.

The American Horror Story star's mother dubbed her Sarah Bernhardt after the French stage actress because her feelings were "too much" and she had "histrionic" reactions to small problems as a child.

Citing an example on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, Paulson revealed that one of her outsized outbursts caused the neighbours to call child protective services.

"I mean child services was called on my mother because she wouldn't let me wear a necklace to a friend's bar mitzvah and I was screaming, 'Why are you doing this to me? Why are you doing this to me?'" she recalled.

"The neighbours reported her because they were like, 'Something's happening.' I was screaming, 'Why?! Why are you doing this to me? Why are you doing this to me?' My mum just being like, 'Jesus, it's a necklace.' I was like, 'But everyone at the party has something on that is fancy and I don't have anything.'"

The Ratched star went on to explain that she didn't know that was the crux of her argument at the time and instead she felt "less than, I'm not enough, give me your amethyst crystal necklace that makes me feel cool and fancy".

Paulson, 49, noted that her "flair for the dramatic" and being so in touch with her feelings has served her well as an actress.