Sebastian Stan emails Chloe Zhao about collaboration 'every couple of months'

Sebastian Stan is so keen to work with director Chloe Zhao that he emails her "every couple of months".

The Avengers actor has been proactive in his attempts to work with the "unbelievable filmmaker", who became the second woman to win the Best Director Oscar for her 2020 film Nomadland.

"I email her every couple of months and no response but I'm like, 'I'm still here!' I heard she was gonna do this Dracula thing, so I'm just like, 'I'm just letting you know it's my country!'" the Romanian-born actor said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

When podcast host Josh Horowitz suggested that perhaps Stan had the "wrong email", The Apprentice star clarified that he was joking and Zhao had responded to him.

During her successful awards season in early 2021, Zhao was announced as the director, writer and producer of a new version of Dracula that reimagined the gothic horror tale as a futuristic sci-fi western. However, the project is no longer on her slate on IMDb.

The Eternals filmmaker is currently in post-production on the historical drama Hamnet, which tells the fictional story of the lives of William Shakespeare and his wife Anne Hathaway following the death of their 11-year-old son Hamnet. Paul Mescal plays the famed playwright and Jessie Buckley portrays Anne's stand-in Agnes.

Stan shared his Zhao story while divulging his bucket list of directors, which also included Christopher Nolan, David Fincher, Alejandro González Iñárritu and the Safdie brothers.