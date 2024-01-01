NEWS Margot Robbie welcomes baby son with Tom Ackerley Newsdesk Share with :





Margot Robbie has given birth to her first child with husband Tom Ackerley, according to reports.



The Australian actor and producer apparently gave birth to a baby boy on 17 October, The Mail on Sunday reports.



The Barbie star went into labour shortly before her expected due date, and her husband has been pictured buying baby supplies near their home in LA's Venice Beach.



Robbie's pregnancy was made public in July, and the couple enjoyed a romantic babymoon in Sardinia, Italy, at the end of August, where the A lister was pictured with her blossoming baby bump.



The Barbie star's last red carpet event was in September, when she attended the screening of the movie My Old Ass, produced by her and her husband.



Her family is in the process of making travel plans to fly out to Los Angeles according to the US Mirror.



Robbie and Ackerley have been together for 11 years. They first met in 2013 and tied the knot three years later.

