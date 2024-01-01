Kamala Harris to appear on Saturday Night Live

American Vice President Kamala Harris will make a surprise appearance during this week's episode of Saturday Night Live.

As reported by the New York Post, Harris will appear during the show's politics-skewed 'cold open', before the opening credits roll.

This week's episode, hosted by John Mulaney, will also include an appearance by former presidential candidate Senator Tim Kaine and music by Chappell Roan.

Harris has been lampooned by SNL cast member Maya Rudolph in election run-up episodes of the Emmy-winning sketch show.

Former presidential candidate, Secretary of State, senator and first lady Hillary Clinton was repeatedly sent up by ex-SNL cast member Amy Poehler, and one-time Vice President candidate Sarah Palin was treated to a spot-on lampoon by Tina Fey.

Numerous politicians have popped up on the iconic NBC series over the years, including former Secretary of State Clinton; former President Donald Trump, who hosted the show in 2004 and 2015; 44th President Barack Obama; Senator Bernie Sanders; the late Senator John McCain; late Congressman Bob Dole; and the late 41st US President George HW Bush, among others.

On the final Saturday before the election, Harris made an afternoon campaign stop in Atlanta, Georgia, before heading to a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina.

America heads to the polls on Tuesday.