Chloe Grace Moretz comes out as gay woman

Chloë Grace Moretz has come out as a gay woman.

The Peripheral actor declared her sexual orientation in an Instagram post about her experience voting early in the 2024 US election.

"I voted early and I voted for Kamala Harris," Moretz captioned her post. "There is so much on the line this election."

The Nimona star further shared why she voted for the Democratic presidential candidate.

"I believe the government has no right over my body as a woman, and that the decisions over my body should come only from myself and my doctor," she wrote. "Kamala Harris will protect that for us.

"I believe in the need for legal protections that protects the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman. We need protections in this country and to have access to the care we need and deserve."

Moretz concluded her post with a call to action for her more than 24 million followers on the social media platform, encouraging them to make a plan to vote.

The Kick-Ass alum has been romantically linked to model Kate Harrison since 2018, when they were seen sharing a kiss at a restaurant in Malibu, California.

Earlier this year, the two were seen sporting rings on their left ring fingers while visiting Disneyland together.