Anna Kendrick reveals why she wasn't interested in music career

Anna Kendrick has revealed why she wasn't interested in forging a music career after the success of her 2013 song Cups.

The Twilight actress explained that it didn't feel right for her when her team suggested getting into music after releasing the Pitch Perfect song as a single.

"My team did come to me, but I don't write music," she said in an interview with Elle. "Also, it feels weird to say this now, because I am rapidly approaching 40, but I was also 26 when that happened."

The A Simple Favor star continued, "That doesn't feel like when you start a pop career. It felt like something really cool is happening for no reason, and if we try to then make a record, the reason why it hadn't happened in the first place will be revealed very quickly."

Anna performed the song at her audition for Pitch Perfect and later sang it as her character Becca in the comedy film.

To the star's surprise, Cups reached number six on America's Billboard Hot 100 and the music video now has over 300 million views on YouTube.

Elsewhere in the interview, the 39-year-old recalled feeling guilty about the song's success.

"It is one of those things where I'm like, why did that happen?" she said. "It started climbing the charts, and it was just like this thing that was happening for no reason."

Anna continued, "I felt like a real d**k, because the people who were working really hard to promote their singles must've been like, excuse me, what? Who is that? I can't imagine what that would feel like."

While she hasn't pursued a music career, the Up in the Air actress has shown off her singing skills many times in film, from the Pitch Perfect franchise to Into the Woods, The Last Five Years and the Trolls animated series.

Anna is currently promoting her directorial debut Woman of the Hour, which is streaming now on Netflix.