James Van Der Beek diagnosed with cancer

James Van Der Beek has been diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

The Dawson's Creek actor confirmed his health diagnosis and assured fans he was "feeling good" in a statement to People on Sunday.

"I have colorectal cancer. I've been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family," the 47-year-old said. "There's reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good."

Despite his diagnosis, Van Der Beek has been actively working while he seeks care and treatment for his condition. He recently appeared on an episode of the TV show Walker and will soon be seen in the film, Sidelined: The QB and Me, later this month.

The Rules of Attraction star has also been prioritising time with his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek and their six kids: Olivia, 14, Joshua, 12, Annabel, 10, Emilia, eight, Gwendolyn, six, and Jeremiah, three. He and Kimberly tied the knot in 2010.

In early October, Van Der Beek celebrated Jeremiah's birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, writing, "Thank you for barging your way into our lives. Thank you for all the unique ways in which you challenge me (quite the feat after five kids), and thank you for being the best snuggler on the planet. We love you bubs. Beyond grateful to have those ringlets in my life and to get to be your dad."

According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer starts in either the colon or the rectum, which are both parts of the large intestine.