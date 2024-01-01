Chappell Roan and Bowen Yang share sweet moment on Saturday Night Live after fan drama

Chappell Roan and Bowen Yang proved there were no hard feelings between them over one of the comedian's sketches by holding hands at the end of Saturday Night Live.

In early October, the SNL comedian dressed as popular hippo Moo Deng for the Weekend Update segment and complained about becoming a viral sensation.

During the skit, Bowen quoted some of the language Chappell had used when setting boundaries with her fans following her rise to fame, leading many of her fans to accuse him of mocking her.

However, on Saturday night, Bowen and Chappell proved there was no drama between them as they held hands at the curtain call. As the credits rolled, the Wicked actor and pop star hugged each other and he gave her a compliment, to which she replied, "Thank you."

Afterwards, Bowen shared a picture of their hug on Instagram and Chappell added it to her Stories timeline.

The funnyman previously clarified on social media that he was not mocking the Good Luck, Babe! singer.

"If my personal stance and the piece aren't absolutely clear in terms of supporting her, then there it is I guess," he stated. "Everything she has ever asked for has been reasonable, and even then we can connect it to another story about boundaries or whatever."

The singer made her SNL debut as a musical guest and performed Pink Pony Club as well as a new country track called The Giver. The appearance marked a huge achievement for Chappell, who wrote on Facebook in 2011 that she was "determined to be on SNL".

The episode was hosted by John Mulaney. It also featured appearances by U.S. Vice President and current presidential candidate Kamala Harris as well as former SNL star Pete Davidson.