Hugh Jackman weighs in on Martha Stewart calling Ryan Reynolds 'not so funny in real life'

Hugh Jackman has jokingly responded to Martha Stewart claiming his good friend Ryan Reynolds is "not so funny in real life".

The lifestyle guru hit headlines this weekend when she claimed that her neighbour Ryan was not as hilarious in real life as he appears to be in his films and during publicity tours.

"You want to know something? He's not so funny in real life," she insisted on Bilt Rewards' November Rent Free game show. "No, he's not so funny. He's very serious."

Hugh, who has been engaged in a playful feud with Ryan for years, continued their mock beef by responding to the story on X.

He simply wrote, "Finally someone says it."

His close friend and Deadpool & Wolverine co-star had earlier addressed Martha's criticism on X with his typical deadpan sense of humour.

"I'd disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so," he wrote of the 83-year-old businesswoman.

Hugh and Ryan put their mock banter to good use in the box office sensation Deadpool & Wolverine earlier this year. The Australian star brought his superhero character Wolverine out of retirement to team up with Ryan's antihero Deadpool.

Last week, the Canadian actor thanked anyone who dressed up as either character for Halloween.

"You'll never know what that's like if you're me," he gushed. "I'm not aloof or cool about stuff like this - No part of me takes it for granted or feels entitled to it. It's like having a dream come true - but a dream you didn't know you were dreaming of."