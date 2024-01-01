Alec Baldwin backs environment in election plea

Alec Baldwin has issued an 11th hour bid encouraging people to cast their vote at the US election on Tuesday.

"I think nearly all of us know what's at stake," the Hollywood veteran began in video posted to Instagram. "What's at stake is the next four years... but the environment is the most important thing to me right now 'cause you can't undo it."

Baldwin's plea, in support of Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris, focused largely on climate protection. The actor cited the sea levels rising, air pollution and proliferation of plastics as major issues, name-dropping Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

"Maybe the Musks of the world could turn their attention toward solving those problems on a grand scale, that would be great," he said.

"Although (Harris) might not dot every i and cross every t in terms of environmental protection, they're far better than their opponent," he continued.

"One candidate wants to put the military on the streets to quash rebellion and quash free speech. The other candidate would be a history-making statement about how progressive this country really is."

The Saturday Night Live alum, who is known for his comedy portrayal of republican candidate Donald Trump, mentioned other important policy issues such as the affordability of rent, food and petrol, as well as global conflicts in Ukraine and Russia, Israel and Gaza.

He concluded his message with a resounding statement: "I think everybody knows what to do. Vote."