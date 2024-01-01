Kris Jenner celebrates daughter Kendall's 29th

Kris Jenner has shared a sweet message to daughter Kendall Jenner in honour of her 29th birthday.

Kendall celebrated her 29th birthday on Sunday, and Kris made sure to mark the occasion by sharing a touching message and several photos of her daughter via Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful angel girl @kendalljenner!" Kris captioned her post. "You are the kindest girl I know, and so funny, smart, sweet, generous and thoughtful and I thank God every day for the blessing of being your mommy."

She shared her good wishes alongside a carousel of photos of Kendall throughout the years.

Some of the photos showed Kendall in recent times, but Kris also included a snap of her as a little girl in a pink dress with glittery makeup, and a big pink ribbon in her hair. Another photo showed Kris posing with Kendall as a baby.

Kris continued her post with more compliments for her second youngest child.

"You have the biggest heart and you make everyone around you feel loved and listened to," she wrote.

"You are such a special girl, so beautiful inside and out, and the most incredible daughter, sister, auntie and friend anyone could wish for. I am amazed by you every single day. I am so proud of you my Kenny and I love you so very much! Mommy xo."

Kendall's sister, Khloe Kardashian, also wished her well in the comments section of Kris' post.

"She is everything!" Khloe added.