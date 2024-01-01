Kecia Lewis calls out Patti LuPone for labelling Broadway show 'too loud'

Kecia Lewis has called out Patti LuPone for describing sound cues in her Broadway show Hell's Kitchen as "too loud".

Over the weekend, the Tony Award-winning actress took to Instagram to post a five-minute-long "open letter" in which she accused the theatre legend of being "rude" and "offensive" after she allegedly requested producers make changes to sound cues in the production.

Kecia also played a clip of LuPone declining to sign a fan's Hell's Kitchen Playbill because the show is "too loud".

After clarifying that the views conveyed were her own and not from the cast or producers, Lewis noted that the Booth Theatre in which Hell's Kitchen is staged shares a wall with the Shubert Theatre, where the 75-year-old is appearing in a play called The Roommate.

"After our sound design was adjusted, (you) sent flowers to our sound and stage management team thanking them," she began. "I want to explain what a microaggression is. These are subtle, unintentional comments or actions that convey stereotypes, biases or negative assumptions about someone based on their race. Microaggressions can seem harmless or minor but can accumulate and cause significant stress or discomfort for the recipient. Examples include calling a Black show loud in a way that dismisses it."

Lewis went on to claim describing a Broadway show with a "predominantly" Black cast as loud may "unintentionally reinforce harmful stereotypes" and "feels dismissive of the artistry and the voices that are being celebrated on stage".

The actress also requested she receive an apology and that producers formally communicate on the issue, otherwise she will consider LuPone's actions to be "bullying".

"Bullying in a professional setting can include exerting influence to disrupt using one's status or connections to cause unnecessary changes to someone else's work environment, such as requesting sound adjustments," the 59-year-old stated. "Performative gestures are also bullying, and what I mean by that is, by sending thank you flowers after impacting the production can be perceived as disingenuous, particularly if it sidesteps meaningful dialogue or resolution."

To conclude, Lewis insisted that artists who perform on Broadway aren't simply neighbours.

"We're a community that shares in each other's artistry and challenges. Respect and collaboration are what keep us thriving and inspire the next generation," she added.

Representatives for LuPone have not yet responded to Lewis's comments.