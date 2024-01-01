Blake Lively has a signed Baz Luhrmann poster on her wall

Blake Lively has revealed that she has had a signed Baz Luhrmann poster on her wall since she was young.

The Gossip Girl star took to Instagram on Monday to gush about the Oscar-winning Australian director after he was honoured at the 2024 Los Angeles County Museum of Art Art+Film Gala on Saturday.

"@bazluhrmann was the first & only signed poster I was ever lucky enough to have on my wall when I was a teenager," Lively began. "It's still on my wall today."

"To know him will always be surreal. He's even more mischievous and magical in real life," the actress continued. "He'll grab your hand and run away from the gala with you to do an impromptu photoshoot because he's inspired by everything, your cape and a palm tree is all he needs to see thrill."

The It Ends With Us star went on to praise Luhrmann for his "unfiltered joy".

"Baz serves as not only your inspiration, your creativity, your possibility, and your unfiltered joy, but he's the match & the lighter fluid to it," she wrote. "He's happiest when you're happiest. That applies to strangers, friends, colleagues. You can see it in his work, because it's WHO HE IS."

Lively congratulated The Great Gatsby director on the honour and gave a shout-out to his wife Catherine Martin, adding that the couple are "inextricably linked in talent, kindness, significance and impact".

In the post, Lively shared a series of photos from the event, including snaps from a spontaneous photo shoot with Luhrmann.

The Moulin Rouge director and artist Simone Leigh were honoured at this year's edition of the annual event, which took place at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.