Freddie Prinze Jr explains how he and wife Sarah Michelle Gellar dodge the spotlight

Freddie Prinze Jr has explained why he and his wife Sarah Michelle Gellar have refused to court the spotlight.

The 48-year-old I Know What You Did Last Summer actor and the Buffy the Vampire Slayer icon, 47, have been married since 2002 but are rarely seen out together.

This is no mistake, however, as Freddie told the Oldish Podcast, "That's by choice, though. You can control it to a certain degree."

Going on to explain that he and his wife choose not to court attention, he explained, "I don't know how deliberate (other celebrities) are in trying to avoid that BS, other people. I know how easy it's been for us because I don't go anywhere. I don't go to parties. People don't see Sarah and I out and about at the popular places."

He continued, "We have our restaurants that we like, and they're not super trendy in places where, you know, paparazzi hang out. So we're good at avoiding it."

Suggesting that other stars actively try to draw attention in public, he added, "I'm not trying to s*** on anyone, but it's not that hard (to avoid attention,) if you really (want to).

"There's no secret to it and it wasn't, like, hard. We just don't like that life, you know? She grew up in New York. She experienced everything before she was 21 years old, like, nightclubs and all that stuff. And I can count on one hand how many clubs I've been (to) my whole life."