Rosie O'Donnell slammed by daughter over Menendez brothers' support

Rosie O'Donnell has been slammed by her own daughter over her apparent support of the Menendez brothers.

Chelsea O'Donnell, 27, has lashed out at the 62-year-old The View star for turning her back on her after she was jailed for drug-related crimes.

She has hit out at her mother after seeing her defend infamous convicted killers Joseph and Erik Menendez who were jailed in 1996 for the brutal murders of their own parents.

The brothers have been put back in the spotlight by recent Netflix series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story - which has led many celebrities to defend the convicted murderers and appeal to authorities to set them free.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Chelsea blaster her mother, Rosie, saying, "My mother is more interested in getting the Menendez brothers released from prison than getting me out."

Admitting her own issues, she added, "I have a drug problem. I need to go to rehab, but I never killed anyone like the Menendez brothers. My mother has turned her back on me."

The Menendez brothers were jailed for life without the possibility of parole in 1996 for the 1989 first-degree murder of their parents José and Mary Louise Menendez.

Following the success of the recent Netflix drama about their crimes, the brothers are to be awarded a re-sentencing trial - scheduled to begin next month.