Ben Affleck calls Jennifer Lopez 'spectacular' amid divorce

Ben Affleck has heaped praise on the acting chops of his estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez.

While promoting Small Things Like These, which he produced, Affleck also discussed Lopez's latest film Unstoppable, in which she stars alongside Don Cheadle, Jharrel Jerome and Bobby Cannavale.

"Unstoppable is a very different movie than this, but in a way, it's similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists," Affleck told Entertainment Tonight.

"Billy Goldenberg and Jennifer and Don Cheadle and Jharrel and Bobby Cannavale, all were really passionate about this film.

"Jennifer's spectacular," Affleck said.

Unstoppable tells the true story of wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg and went on to win a national championship in 2011. Lopez plays the role of his mother, Judy Robles.

The movie has been shown at multiple film festivals in the US throughout October and will be in cinemas in the UK and US in December.

Lopez filed for dissolution of her two-year marriage to Affleck in Los Angeles in August, which coincided with the anniversary of their wedding ceremony in Georgia in 2022.

The breakup came after reports the two had been living separately, Lopez canceled her summer tour to spend time with her family, and they put their Beverly Hills home on the market.

It was Affleck's second marriage and Lopez's fourth.