Ryan Reynolds teases new collab with Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy

Ryan Reynolds is working on a project that will reunite him with Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy.

After the record-breaking success of Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman fans can look forward to a film that brings the team back together. Reynolds shared his plans during a recent interview for a Variety Awards Circuit Podcast episode, which is set to be released later this week.

"I'm spending the year writing," Reynolds said. "I'm writing a movie for myself, Hugh and Shawn to do that is not Marvel."

Although the actor kept plot details under wraps, his enthusiasm was hard to suppress. It's unknown whether the project has been green-lighted by a studio yet, but given the popularity of Deadpool & Wolverine, this upcoming film is set to become one of Hollywood's most highly anticipated.

This project will mark Reynolds' third collaboration with Levy. As well as the action-packed Deadpool 3, the duo previously joined forces on the 2021 action comedy Free Guy, and the time-bending sci-fi adventure The Adam Project.

Deadpool & Wolverine has become a box office sensation, pulling in $636 million (£491 million) in the US alone, and securing its place as the 12th highest grossing film in history.