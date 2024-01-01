Oprah Winfrey and Diana Ross pay tribute to 'mighty soul' Quincy Jones

Oprah Winfrey and Diana Ross have paid heartfelt tributes to the late Quincy Jones.

The legendary record producer and composer died at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday. He was 91.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Oprah recalled how Quincy changed her life "forever" by insisting Steven Spielberg cast her as Sofia in the 1985 film The Color Purple.

"My life changed forever for the better after meeting him. I had never experienced, nor have since, anyone who's heart was so filled with love (sic)," she captioned a photo of herself and Quincy taken before an interview at his home in 2001. "He walked around with his heart wide open, and he treated everybody as if they were the most important person he'd ever met. He was the Light. No shadows. He was love lived out loud in human form and he was the first person I ever loved unconditionally. That's how we signed all our notes to each other, 'Unconditionally...'"

Oprah went on to describe Quincy as the "mightiest of souls" and praised his enduring influence.

"His life enhanced mine and every life he touched. That will be his global legacy. Biggest, fullest, most love-filled life ever. One of One!" the media mogul declared.

In addition, Diana posted a throwback clip of her welcoming Quincy to the stage during a concert and thanking him for his contribution to the soundtrack of the 1978 film The Wiz.

"His love and music touched our hearts and souls. His words and legacy will continue to inspire us all forever," she wrote.

Many other celebrities have paid tribute to Quincy via social media too.

Jennifer Hudson insisted the world "won't be the same" without the music icon, while Mariah Carey labelled him as a "titan" of the entertainment industry.

"You've given the world, and me, so many life-defining moments that will be forever cherished. Rest in Power, sir Quincy Jones," the Believe hitmaker stated.

Elsewhere, Barbra Streisand noted that she "adored" Quincy from the moment she met him in 1963.

"He gave so much to the world. I will miss you so much my dear friend," she added.

Quincy is survived by his seven children.