Will Smith honours 'mentor' Quincy Jones with emotional tribute

Will Smith has written a heartfelt tribute in memory of his late "mentor" Quincy Jones.

The legendary record producer and composer died at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday. He was 91.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Will shared a photo of himself and Quincy on the set of '90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, on which the music icon served as an executive producer.

"Quincy Jones is the true definition of a Mentor, a Father and a Friend," he wrote. "He pointed me toward the greatest parts of myself. He defended me. He nurtured me. He encouraged me. He inspired me. He checked me when he needed to."

To conclude his message, the actor added, "He let me use his wings until mine were strong enough to fly."

In addition, Tyler Perry posted an emotional message on his account in which he reflected on some of the "beautiful memories" he had of Quincy.

"I know that death is a part of life, but watching so many of the people who have inspired me - who made me smile, laugh, dream, and hope - leave this planet is really putting me in a difficult place," he declared. "I was so honored to have known you, Q, and to dedicate a soundstage to you. You not only brought music and light, but you also shared so much of your wisdom with me. I'm going to miss you, my friend."

Elsewhere, Justin Timberlake described the producer as a "once in a lifetime artist" and a "maestro", while Elton John labelled his friend's career as simply "incredible".

"He played with the best and he produced the best. What a guy. Loved him," the superstar praised.

And in a lengthy message, John Legend recalled how Quincy "gently" reprimanded him when they first met because he felt one of his team members wasn't representing him well enough.

"Well after that, we became good friends: we collaborated, we celebrated together all over the world, from Como to Montreux, California to New York. He always called me his little brother because I look like his younger brother Richard. He gave me great advice and always had the best stories," he shared. "And beyond all his accomplishments, anyone who knows Q will talk about the JOY he brought to every room. He was the life of the party, so charming and full of light. I feel so fortunate to have witnessed it in person."

Quincy is survived by his seven children.