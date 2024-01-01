Josh Gad 'blown away' by script for Spaceballs sequel

Josh Gad was "blown away" by the latest script for his Spaceballs sequel.

It was announced in June that the Frozen voice star was developing a sequel to the 1987 sci-fi parody alongside Mel Brooks, who wrote, directed, produced and starred in the original.

Gad, who will star in and produce the sequel, told Forbes in a recent interview that he recently received a first draft of the script.

"Without MGM taking me into their Culver prison cells, I can tell you that the draft is done," he divulged. "Everybody who's read it has been blown away. The process of working on this with and alongside Mel Brooks has been one of the highlights of my career."

The Beauty and the Beast star went on to describe the process as a "sort of a fever dream" and praised the comedian for being so "unbelievably supportive, involved, and electrified by this".

In the satirical comedy, Brooks played President Skroob, the incompetent leader of Planet Spaceball, as well as a wise Yoda-inspired character named Yogurt. The film was primarily a parody of Star Wars but also mocked other space franchises like Star Trek and Alien.

Teasing the project further, Gad continued, "It's a dream to be able to finally make the reality prophesied by Yogurt in the first movie happen. I can't say more than that. I can't tell you anything beyond (the) process at this point, but I can tell you every hour of every day right now is spent making this project closer and closer to reality - and I think we're nearing the end zone here."

Spaceballs 2 will be directed by Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar filmmaker Josh Greenbaum from a script written by Gad and Pokémon Detective Pikachu scribes Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez.