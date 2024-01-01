Barry Keoghan slams 'deadbeat dad' claims

Barry Keoghan has hit out at claims he is a "deadbeat dad".

The 32-year-old Irish actor has responded to speculation that he is an absent father to his two-year-old son, Brando.

Barry shares his child with ex-girlfriend Alyson Kierans, from whom he split in 2023.

During a recent appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast, the Saltburn star opened up about how his turbulent childhood has made him strong enough to deal with the things that have been written about him online.

"If I didn't have tough skin or the strength to have, I wouldn't be sitting here," he said. "Of course, (my childhood is) going to affect me being a father when I had no blueprint to take from."

The actor continued, "People just read that (as) laziness and go, 'Oh, that's no excuse to be an absent father'. I'm not an absent father."

Barry previously revealed that he and his younger brother Eric were brought up in foster care as their mother struggled with drug addiction. She died when he was 12.

The star went on to admit that he finds it difficult to read comments about himself online.

"Just the audacity of some people, man. It sickens me, makes me furious," he told podcast host Louis Theroux. "I've been off it (social media) because when I'm going through a role, I'm getting into character. I stay away from the internet."

Barry continued, "But, again, when I've got a bit of time, I am a curious being like all of us and you want to know what (people are saying online) especially when it's slander and when it's bad comments attacking my appearance or attacking me as a father."

The Banshees of Inisherin actor noted that he is just "trying to make a living" and "create safety" for his son.