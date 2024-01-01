Queen Camilla pulls out of from engagements due to chest infection

Queen Camilla has pulled out of upcoming engagements due to a chest infection.

Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday that the Queen has withdrawn from all of her engagements this week after falling ill with a chest infection.

"Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest," a palace spokesman said in a statement.

They went on to say that the 77-year-old British royal "very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend's Remembrance events as normal".

Senior members of the royal family usually attend several Remembrance events.

Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, will stand in for the Queen at the annual opening of the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday.

Camilla has also pulled out of a reception for Olympic and Paralympic athletes hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace later that evening.

It is understood the Queen is resting at home under medical supervision. No further details of her illness have been released.

The news comes shortly after Charles and Camilla returned from their royal tour of Australia and Samoa, which ran from 18 October to 26 October.