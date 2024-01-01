Dame Maggie Smith laid to rest in intimate funeral service

Dame Maggie Smith has been laid to rest in an intimate funeral service.

The British icon was laid to rest on Monday after her family confirmed she had died on 27 September at the age of 89.

Smith's family and close friends gathered at Mortlake Crematorium in London to celebrate the life of the Oscar-winning actress.

Guests reportedly paid tribute to Smith with "brilliant eulogies" and by "belting out hymns".

According to the Daily Mail, the order of service paid tribute to the late star with a childhood photo of her on the front and a later image of her on the back with the message, "In loving memory of Dame Margaret Natalie Smith".

Smith's sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens announced her death in September with an emotional statement.

"It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith,' they wrote at the time. "She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September."

Larkin and Stephens added that their mother was surrounded by her loved ones when she died, adding, "She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother."

On Thursday, the Harry Potter star will be honoured with a Broadway light-dimming ceremony. Theatre owners have announced they will dim the marquee lights at 6.45pm in memory of the legendary actress.

Smith, who began acting as a teenager, is perhaps best known for her roles in the Harry Potter films, Downton Abbey, Sister Act, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Gosford Park.