Kristin Cavallari confronted by Britney Spears over clone conspiracy

Kristin Cavallari has revealed that Britney Spears contacted her after she discussed if she could be a clone.

The 37-year-old Laguna Beach icon has made headlines recently for peddling conspiracy theories that celebrities including 42-year-old Spears have been replaced by copies.

On the latest episode of her podcast, Let's Be Honest, Cavallari explained that Spears herself had contacted her over the conspiracy.

She revealed, "I get a call from my publicist. He calls me and he goes, 'Guess who wants your phone number?' And I go, 'Who?' Britney f**king Spears!"

Explaining that she felt immediately anxious, the reality star continued, "My big thing was Kanye West I think is a clone, but I also said Britney is not Britney.

"So Britney obviously caught wind of that. So my initial reaction was, I was scared. I'm not gonna lie. Like, they're f**king onto me, man. They did not like that podcast episode. Like, give her my number."

She went on to reveal that she was added into a text group with her publicist, Spears and the Lucky singer's manager.

Cavallari said, "Britney sent me a text. I'm not gonna read it. I would love to read it. It was a bit of a rollercoaster.

"I text her separately. And I'm so nice. I'm like, 'Hey, I'm hardly in L.A. anymore, but when I come in December, I'll let you know. We should hang out.' And then she just never f**king responded."

Cavallari then quipped, "Now I do think you're a f**king clone. I don't think it's you. I don't want to hang out."