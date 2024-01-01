Brooklyn Beckham enjoys double dates with Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Brooklyn Beckham has discussed his unexpected friendship with music superstars Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.

The 25-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham has detailed how he and his wife Nicola Peltz, 29, enjoy spending time with the chart-topping singers.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday, Brooklyn - who has been married to American actress Nicola since April 2022 - revealed, "I love them both. They're both so amazing.

"We've gone on a few double dates with them. Me and Benny cook and Selena and Nicola just sit and wait."

Asked what kind of food he and the Eastside singer whip up together, Brooklyn said, "He makes a really good cheeseburger. For the girls, they have pasta and fish sometimes. Whatever they're feeling."

Selena, 32, and Benny, 36, have been dating since July last year - with the Feel Me singer gushing about her love for her boyfriend in a Vanity Fair interview earlier this year.

She said, "I've never been loved this way. He's just been a light. A complete light in my life. He's my best friend. I love telling him everything."

She added in the interview, which was released in September, "We always make sure we're protecting what we have, but there's no rules. I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself."